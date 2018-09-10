© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EVERY KIDS GOT A RIGHT TO KNOW By Ron Fuller LIVE! Sung by Rachel Parents school friend Catherine Groves.
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • September 10, 2018
Fun after the March with a performance by Catherine singing the Kid's Right To Know Club Theme Song!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.