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EVERY KID'S GOT A RIGHT TO KNOW - MARCH AGAINST MONSANTO By Ron Fuller with Rachel Parent and Catherine Groves
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71 views • September 10, 2018
Rachel Parents "Kids Right To Know Club" was created by Rachel to educate and spread awareness about GMO'S or Genetically Modified Organisms and foods
So, do you what to know whatis in your food?
So, do you what to know whatis in your food?
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