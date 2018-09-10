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WE WILL ROCK MONSANTO - A MARCH AGAINST MONSANTO SONG by Ron Fuller
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48 views • September 10, 2018
The evidence is being uncovered that Glyphosate or Roundup causes cancer and that Genetic Engineering has hidden dangers!
Together we have exposed Monsanto's lies and Bayer's new albatross hung around it's neck!
You'll recognize a few of our heroes and friends in my Songumentaries!
Together we have exposed Monsanto's lies and Bayer's new albatross hung around it's neck!
You'll recognize a few of our heroes and friends in my Songumentaries!
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