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DEMOCRACY - A Songumentary By Ron Fuller. And now, just 4 years later, the battle is in our streets!
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10 views • September 10, 2018
A song dedicated to the people of Hong Kong and their fight for democracy!
And now just 4 years later the battle for democracy and free speech and all that goes with it is in our streets!
And now just 4 years later the battle for democracy and free speech and all that goes with it is in our streets!
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