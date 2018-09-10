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Vegan 2017 - The film
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312 views • September 10, 2018
This is more important than it may appear on the surface. Personally, I can report that "this positively works". Adopting a vegan lifestyle is perhaps the most positive step you can take in your life, and for the planet (and everything on it) while you are here. Thank goodness this film has been made.
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