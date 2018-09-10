© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Google Is Secretly Taking Over Schools… And No One Is Watching
Follow
0
Share
Report
464 views • September 10, 2018
Have you noticed how prevalent Google is in today's academic world? Students from elementary school, all the way through high school, have taken part in a monumental shift away from most sought-after products to the variety of apps and devices made by Google. In many ways, Google has made a lasting effort to take over the modern classroom.
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.