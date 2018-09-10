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U.S. Strikes Against Syria Have Begun, Russia Vows Retaliation!
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1377 views • September 10, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down the unfolding situation in Syria, where US forces are readying to strike Idlib after Russia’s Defense Minister has warned the White Helmets group is poised to launch another chemical weapons false flag.
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-us-strikes-against-syria-have-begun-russia-vows-retaliation/
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https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-us-strikes-against-syria-have-begun-russia-vows-retaliation/
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