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The Book of Acts
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20 views • September 10, 2018
09/09/18-Teaching-(Sun PM Service)
It's A Book of History, A Book of Miracles, A Book Unlike Any Other in the New Testament. Bible: Acts 1:1-8
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
It's A Book of History, A Book of Miracles, A Book Unlike Any Other in the New Testament. Bible: Acts 1:1-8
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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