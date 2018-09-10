© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TOWERS: DO U KNOW YOUR TOWERS, BE IT 3G, 4G, 5G OR GWEN?
Follow
0
Share
Report
3094 views • September 10, 2018
WAKE UP! DO YOU KNOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING TO YA???
MONSTROSITIES ONE AND ALL, WHERE ARE THE GOOD OLE DAYS? THEY ARE GOING TO COOK YOUR BRAIN!! THEY ARE AN ABSOLUTE ASSAULT ON YOUR HEALTH, THAT OF YOUR CHILDREN, PARENTS, GRANDPARENTS, AUNTS/UNCLES, GRANDPARENTS.
https://tabublog.com/2018/02/22/super-intense-microwave-radiation-coming-to-a-utility-pole-right-next-to-you/
9-9-18 DSCN0781
brain, 5G, 4G, 3G, CELL PHONE TOWERS, TOWERS, 5G TOWERS, ELECTRICITY, GWEN TOWERS,
MONSTROSITIES ONE AND ALL, WHERE ARE THE GOOD OLE DAYS? THEY ARE GOING TO COOK YOUR BRAIN!! THEY ARE AN ABSOLUTE ASSAULT ON YOUR HEALTH, THAT OF YOUR CHILDREN, PARENTS, GRANDPARENTS, AUNTS/UNCLES, GRANDPARENTS.
https://tabublog.com/2018/02/22/super-intense-microwave-radiation-coming-to-a-utility-pole-right-next-to-you/
9-9-18 DSCN0781
brain, 5G, 4G, 3G, CELL PHONE TOWERS, TOWERS, 5G TOWERS, ELECTRICITY, GWEN TOWERS,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.