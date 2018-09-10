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G.A.N.G rampage through Speakers Corner
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204 views • September 10, 2018
G.A.N.G (Guiding A New Generation) Follow Tan, surround him, steal his papers and throw them to the ground repeatedly, they surround him a second time forcing an under cover officer to pull Tan out.
As Tan exits the park G.A.N.G members again surround Tan and assault the female accompanying him.
After G.A.N.G chased Tan onto a bus requiring police protection, they then turned their anger on Kalam a Speakers Corner regular by intimidating, surrounding and punching him in the head.
As Tan exits the park G.A.N.G members again surround Tan and assault the female accompanying him.
After G.A.N.G chased Tan onto a bus requiring police protection, they then turned their anger on Kalam a Speakers Corner regular by intimidating, surrounding and punching him in the head.
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