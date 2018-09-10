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MOTHER OF GOD - BE MORE SPIRITUAL
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7 views • September 10, 2018
Trials are necessary for all My children, it is necessary that you come out of comfort, of daily habits, of having whatever you like, for the good of the soul. It is good for My children to be aware that being children of My Son does not make them immune to trials. It is precisely in the midst of trials that man seeks, desires and implores the Most Holy Trinity for the help of Divine Mercy so that miracles would occur.
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