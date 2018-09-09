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SNAFUradio & John Lord Cali Firefighter Tells All
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340 views • September 09, 2018
Retired Firefighter of 20 years John Lord, talks about the second round of fires in Cali saying this in not natural or normal that have been started with DEW Direct Energy Weapons.
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