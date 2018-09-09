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Psalm 2 - A Snapshot of the History of the World - Dr. Mike Spaulding
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1 view • September 09, 2018
Why is the world in an uproar? Why are we teetering on the brink of global war constantly? The answer is not what many suspect. The reason the world is in an uproar is because the leaders of the nations have attempted to throw off what they perceive to be the "shackles" of God's watch care over His creation. Can any people or nation do that without consequences?
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