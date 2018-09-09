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Memories from Living in Vietnam with Sky
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25 views • September 09, 2018
Memories from Vietnam.
I lived 1 year in Vietnam. 6 months in the South & 6 months in the North.
Here are just a few pictures I threw together to give a very basic feel for the country.
Its a very beautiful country. The food is awesome & healthy.
The Vietnamese folks I met were super friendly & very kind.
Lots of history in architecture & culture.
Lots of differences between North & south even today.
Different weather, mentality & lifestyles
I took these pictures.
Wonderful memories.
Sky
I lived 1 year in Vietnam. 6 months in the South & 6 months in the North.
Here are just a few pictures I threw together to give a very basic feel for the country.
Its a very beautiful country. The food is awesome & healthy.
The Vietnamese folks I met were super friendly & very kind.
Lots of history in architecture & culture.
Lots of differences between North & south even today.
Different weather, mentality & lifestyles
I took these pictures.
Wonderful memories.
Sky
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