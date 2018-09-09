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Tan assulted by G.A.N.G at Speakers Corner
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83 views • September 09, 2018
Today Tan (PBUH) Was surrounded by a G.A.N.G. of low IQ Individuals, who assaulted the prophet, stealing the Holy Manifesto from his hands and throwing it to the ground, Many Tangod Angels surrounded the Prophet escorting him out of the park and onto Tommy's bus the #KuffarForce1
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