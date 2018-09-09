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Beatrix von Storch. Viel Feind. Viel Ehr. 8. September 2018 in München.
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1 view • September 09, 2018
German Member of Parliament Beatrix von Storch presents an address at the Marienplatz in München, Bavaria. Von Storch is member of the new German right-wing party AfD; Alternative für Deutschland.
14 October 2018 there will be state elections in Bavaria, and the turned-left former right-wing party CSU (Christlich Soziale Union, a subordinate faction of the CDU Merkel Party) is doomed to lose the election big time in its only stronghold, Bavaria.
CSU held the Bavaria State Governor since 1945.
14 October 2018 there will be state elections in Bavaria, and the turned-left former right-wing party CSU (Christlich Soziale Union, a subordinate faction of the CDU Merkel Party) is doomed to lose the election big time in its only stronghold, Bavaria.
CSU held the Bavaria State Governor since 1945.
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