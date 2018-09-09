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Mountain Remodel - The Beginning - Episode 1
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15 views • September 09, 2018
Mountain Remodel is about a teenager who works with his dad to remodel and often rebuild old and abandon houses in the Mountains of North Carolina. PLEASE NOTE - In Season 1, the house has not been completed. We will come back to it at a later date. We have too many projects.
Please Subscribe and follow this kid as he works to fix these old houses. Make sure and watch Season 2 and 3. Thank you
MountainRemodel.com
Please Subscribe and follow this kid as he works to fix these old houses. Make sure and watch Season 2 and 3. Thank you
MountainRemodel.com
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