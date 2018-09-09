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World of Hot Water ~ Intro to the CORRECTED History of Weaponized Weather
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100 views • September 09, 2018
What if there were a truth so monstrous that the entire last hundred years needed to be rewritten? Would you want to KNOW or see the evidence for it? What you haven't been told about the reality of WEAPONIZED WEATHER today, the evidence, and the history behind it. We are in a World of Hot Water, and here's how it came about... Episode 1.
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