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FrankenFoot Unveils the CLOUD Act, SESTA and President Trump's Utter Genius
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172 views • September 09, 2018
Special thanks to Dr. Ted Broer of HealthMasters.com and Dave Hodges of the Common Sense Show!
It looked as if President Donald John Trump had finally capitulated under the weight of the massive DEEP STATE, the RINOs, and the communist LEFT, when he first complained of, then signed, the Omnibus Bill:
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2018/03/responsibility-deflected-cloud-act-passes
I'm calling this a masterful #CHECKMATE, as he is using their own methods against them.
It looked as if President Donald John Trump had finally capitulated under the weight of the massive DEEP STATE, the RINOs, and the communist LEFT, when he first complained of, then signed, the Omnibus Bill:
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2018/03/responsibility-deflected-cloud-act-passes
I'm calling this a masterful #CHECKMATE, as he is using their own methods against them.
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