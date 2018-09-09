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Respect the Flag!
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24 views • September 09, 2018
This is just a video that expresses my anger and frustration as an Iraq Combat Veteran over the promotion and commercialization of the desicretion of the United States Flag and Anthem. I had two fellow soldiers KIA in seperate IED attacks outside of FOB Warrior, Iraq in 2005. They don't get to watch football, have Super Bowl parties or purchase Nike products. They gave their lives in the service of this country and people should remember that and never forget it.
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