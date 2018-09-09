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Heart of the Pauline Epistles - #2, Galatians and Colossians
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5 views • September 09, 2018
09/09/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
Paul, the Apostle Called to Write Most of the New Testament: He Developed the Doctrine of the Cross and Preached the Gospel of the Grace of God. Colossians Was Written to Lift up the Essence and Law of God and to Exhault the Lord Jesus Christ. Bible: Galatians 1:1
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Paul, the Apostle Called to Write Most of the New Testament: He Developed the Doctrine of the Cross and Preached the Gospel of the Grace of God. Colossians Was Written to Lift up the Essence and Law of God and to Exhault the Lord Jesus Christ. Bible: Galatians 1:1
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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