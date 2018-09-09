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Infowars Nightly News Friday Febuary 8 2013 Full Length
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8 views • September 09, 2018
On this February 8, 2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News,Aaron Dykes covers the 30 year CIA veteran that is speaking openly about false flags at the Brookings Institute.Massachusetts bans travel under a state of emergency. California announces semi auto confiscation ban. Seattle mayor bans police from using drones.Aaron Dykes covers the eugenics movement in full detail.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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