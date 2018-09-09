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#DR DR Enterprises #Health By Design #FitChurch Global 3rd show with Dr. B. Baker as co-host
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2 views • September 09, 2018
This episode is about PAIN. Please watch and listen as Dr. Baker and Dr. Gunn reveal the truth about pain so that you or your loved ones can live in divine health. Pain Free.
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