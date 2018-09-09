© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is I; be not afraid
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • September 09, 2018
Credits to pastor Nic for this sermon video.
John 6:19-20 KJV ...they see Jesus walking on the sea, and drawing nigh unto the ship: and they were afraid. 20 But he saith unto them, It is I; be not afraid.
More information on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy: http://www.sdrchurch.org/; http://www.remnantofgod.org; http://www.SDRMinistries.org; NicholasPOGM (https://www.youtube.com/user/NicholasPOGM) and SDRMedia (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc4Fe9_1JTAtqoo_VH5MTkQ) on YouTube
John 6:19-20 KJV ...they see Jesus walking on the sea, and drawing nigh unto the ship: and they were afraid. 20 But he saith unto them, It is I; be not afraid.
More information on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy: http://www.sdrchurch.org/; http://www.remnantofgod.org; http://www.SDRMinistries.org; NicholasPOGM (https://www.youtube.com/user/NicholasPOGM) and SDRMedia (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc4Fe9_1JTAtqoo_VH5MTkQ) on YouTube
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.