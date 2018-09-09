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Imagine Dystopia (pt2.)
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33 views • September 09, 2018
This is the continuation of the fictional reality of what we would be experiences with the deep state and NWO agenda taking control of our humanity.
This is my attempt at seeking publication of this novel and the production of the screen play that I have written. Please feel free to contact me.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OK2BAmerican
This is my attempt at seeking publication of this novel and the production of the screen play that I have written. Please feel free to contact me.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OK2BAmerican
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