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Sandy Hook and 9/11 Was a False Flag (OPUS 72, Dr. Steve Pieczenik)
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1905 views • September 09, 2018
This is an excerpt from Dr. Pieczenik's video posted on 9/4/2018 where he declares that Sandy Hook, 9/11 and LBJ's Vietnam War were all false flags (OPUS 72) https://youtu.be/DVTPR_o9lsE
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