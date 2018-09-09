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Imagine Dystopia (pt.1)
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25 views • September 09, 2018
Ever wonder what a NWO and Technocratic society would be like as we hang on our last thread of dignity and freedom within humanity while others give in to the falsely painted perfect scene of living within the gates of Agenda 21 vs. the Ghetto outside?
The reading of my material is an attempt to find publication and production of the screen play I have written. Please feel free to contact me. I hope you enjoy the journey presented in my writing.
Email: [email protected]
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The reading of my material is an attempt to find publication and production of the screen play I have written. Please feel free to contact me. I hope you enjoy the journey presented in my writing.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter:
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