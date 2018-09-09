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UPDATE- Florence is forcast to slow over NC
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30 views • September 09, 2018
One thing all models coincide at the longer range is with the
collapsing of the steering currents, resulting in a significant
reduction of the forward speed of the hurricane.
Flooding could result in this slower forward speed
collapsing of the steering currents, resulting in a significant
reduction of the forward speed of the hurricane.
Flooding could result in this slower forward speed
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