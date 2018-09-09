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Watch Before Removed: Dark Art MKUltra Caught on Film—They See the Unseeable…
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118 views • September 09, 2018
To understand MKUltra and Project Stargate may be just the beginning to unwinding our understanding as to why our Government, Foreign Governments and civilizations throughout history have been so interested in learning more about our potential ‘extra’ senses. Was it simply to help us spy on our enemies or did it have more nefarious purposes? Unfortunately, death has surrounded the MKUltra Project, was it a result of side effects of experimentation or a much larger cover-up?
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