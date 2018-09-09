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JOHN NEWTON - "I Asked the LORD That I Might Grow" - Music by Kathleen Vick
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8 views • September 09, 2018
"I ASKED THE LORD THAT I MIGHT GROW" is Hymn No. 36 in Book III of John Newton's Olney Hymnal of 1779. Child of God, the LORD Jesus Christ will complete the work that He has begun in your soul, you can be sure of that! He will cause you to be separated from all the things of this earth and of this world that are vain, empty and fleeting. He will cause every elect soul to find comfort and rest in their Heavenly Father alone.
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