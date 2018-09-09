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Run From The Cure -The Rick Simpson (Cancer Cure) Story-
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556 views • September 09, 2018
This is the story as told by Rick Simpson.
He found a way to cure many forms of cancer with only one plant extract.
Can you guess which plant it might be?
'Hint; The first silver-backed dollar bill was printed on material processed from an industrial variety of said plant'
http://ww5.pheonixtears.com/
**Please DO copy and share this content**
He found a way to cure many forms of cancer with only one plant extract.
Can you guess which plant it might be?
'Hint; The first silver-backed dollar bill was printed on material processed from an industrial variety of said plant'
http://ww5.pheonixtears.com/
**Please DO copy and share this content**
Keywords
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