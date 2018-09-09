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United Nations - UNRWA - Schools teach Jihadi TERROR to Children WorldWide
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4 views • September 09, 2018
R$E http://www.roundsaturnseye.com
Published on Jul 23, 2017
PROOF! U.N. Schools teach Jihadi TERROR WorldWide!
Featuring:
David Bedein, http://www.israelbehindthenews.com
Dr. Anthony Harper, http://www.imcnews.org
Paul Calvert, Reporter for Cross Rhythms Christian Radio, http://www.crossrhythms.co.uk/articles/music/
This video is part of a 2017 Documentary Series filmed and presented by David Bass for R$E in Israel.
Published on Jul 23, 2017
PROOF! U.N. Schools teach Jihadi TERROR WorldWide!
Featuring:
David Bedein, http://www.israelbehindthenews.com
Dr. Anthony Harper, http://www.imcnews.org
Paul Calvert, Reporter for Cross Rhythms Christian Radio, http://www.crossrhythms.co.uk/articles/music/
This video is part of a 2017 Documentary Series filmed and presented by David Bass for R$E in Israel.
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