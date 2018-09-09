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IN THE CROSS OF CHRIST I GLORY - Galatians 6:14
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8 views • September 09, 2018
THE CROSS IS A PROCLAMATION FROM GOD TO ALL MANKIND. It's a declaration that God has fully accomplished everything He set out to do. He has saved His people from their sin forever more. He took their place. The sin of God's elect people were laid on the LORD JESUS Christ. He suffered eternal hell on their behalf, being guilty in their place. And those chosen sinners take His place before God - perfectly just, perfectly righteous, without sin.
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