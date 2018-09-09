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Winston Shrout: How Does The Strawman Relate to Redemption? Part 1 August 25, 2015
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101 views • September 09, 2018
Alexandra Meadors and Winston Shrout share an interview on the topic of commerce through a metaphysical perspective.
Reviewed topics include St. Germain's involvement with the new financial system, The International Court of Justice, gold's role with the transition, the monetary reset, mass arrests, the Heritage Funds, the end of the Common Law Era, the historical origins of Admiralty Law in relation to Adam and Eve, the Strawman, negotiable instruments, collateral accounts, and much more.
Reviewed topics include St. Germain's involvement with the new financial system, The International Court of Justice, gold's role with the transition, the monetary reset, mass arrests, the Heritage Funds, the end of the Common Law Era, the historical origins of Admiralty Law in relation to Adam and Eve, the Strawman, negotiable instruments, collateral accounts, and much more.
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