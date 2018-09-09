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Tyrannosaurus Pharmaceuticus R.I.P. - the collapse of conventional medicine
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374 views • September 09, 2018
The book which not only completely demolishes the entire foundation of pharmaceutical medicine but also shows what the reality is and points you onto the road to real health
https://www.tprip.com
https://www.tprip.com
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