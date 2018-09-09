© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bloodbath Tales: Clive Barker's Rawhead Rex
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • September 09, 2018
Join horror author and king of Splatter Punk William Pattison and THE HORROR SEX SYMBOL and horror literary expert Christopher Highland as they host the audio book of the Clive Barker classic Rawhead Rex (read by Greg Blackman). In the Irish town of Zeel and ancient and blood thirsty terror has been set loose. Now, London business man Ron Milton must face this unholy monster to save his family and to keep Rawhead Rex from turning Zeel into a bloody massacre.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.