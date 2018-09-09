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Sheldan Nidle: Sirian Mothership Review - August 4, 2015
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17 views • September 09, 2018
Sheldan Nidle and Alexandra Meadors review the Sirian Mothership; Sheldan Nidle takes you on a personalized tour. Their discussion reviews a vast presentation that highlights: Up and Away • The Wonders Begin, Walking Through the Valleys of Magic, Living the Dream, Adrift in the Cosmic Garage, Music and Joy Like Never Imagined, A Land of Food and Abundance, The Wonders of their Science, Partaking of their Knowledge, Time to Bid Adieu other fascinating topics in terms that everyone can understand.
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