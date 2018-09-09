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Bloodbath Tales: Clive Barker's In the Hills, the Cities
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7 views • September 09, 2018
Join the King of Splatter Punk William Pattison and the Wolf Pack’s horror literary expert and horror sex symbol Christopher Highland for the second quarterly episode of Bloodbath Theatre Tales. This time they continue their audio exploration with the Clive Barker tale, In the Hills, the Cities.
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