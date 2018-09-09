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Bloodbath Tales: Clive Barker's The Yattering and Jack
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8 views • September 09, 2018
Join King of Splatter Punk and horror author William Pattison and special guest host The Horror Sex Symbol Christopher Highland as they present an audio presentation of Clive Barker's dark holiday tale The Yattering and Jack. The Yattering is a fury from hell and he has met his most challenging assignment in the form of a Gurken salesman named Jack Polo. Will The Yattering break his foe of will a simple man bring down a minion of hell?
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