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A Subject [they] Have Tried To Keep Us From Knowing About
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1135 views • September 09, 2018
This video reports on numerous documents throughout history which show that many times giant skeletons have been discovered and documented. We need to ask ourselves, why do [they] try to coverup certain information? Are they afraid their model of world history, religion and the story of humanity will fall apart?
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