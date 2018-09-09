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Die Beatles
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66 views • September 09, 2018
The first visit of Die Beatles to Berlin, coinciding with the celebrations of the birthday of Der Führer. This video is a homage to the novel Fatherland of Robert Harris and also to the movie based on the novel. In this novel, Hitler won WW2.
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