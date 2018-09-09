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How to Stain and Seal a Concrete Floor
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8 views • September 09, 2018
This is a quick video showing the basics of how to stain a concrete floor. The floor machine was equipped with 70 grit diamond embedded pads which honed the floor flat and exposed plenty of aggregate. The floor was permanently waterproofed with Creto DPS and sealed with an epoxy topcoat and non-slip additive. I would recommend anytime you can afford to, use a urethane topcoat over the epoxy. It gives the floor much more UV protection and is more scratch resistant.
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