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Mirror: SHARE THIS EMERGENCY LIVE REPORT! INTERNET MARTIAL LAW INITIATED AHEAD OF TRUMP ASSASSINATION
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324 views • September 09, 2018
Mirror: SHARE THIS EMERGENCY LIVE REPORT! INTERNET MARTIAL LAW INITIATED AHEAD OF TRUMP ASSASSINATION - INFOWARS.COM
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At the end of the broadcast a video is referenced titled "ALEX JONES DRAINS THE SWAMP! FULL DC PRESS CONFERENCE". It can be viewed at https://www.infowars.com/videos/
INFOWARS.COM is under massive DDOS attacks download this copy with the latest youtube-dl.
Video Captured With Simple Screen Recorder available for download @ http://www.maartenbaert.be/simplescreenrecorder
At the end of the broadcast a video is referenced titled "ALEX JONES DRAINS THE SWAMP! FULL DC PRESS CONFERENCE". It can be viewed at https://www.infowars.com/videos/
INFOWARS.COM is under massive DDOS attacks download this copy with the latest youtube-dl.
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