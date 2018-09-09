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How to Stain and Seal Concrete Driveway and Entry
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8 views • September 09, 2018
How to stain and permanently seal a concrete driveway and entry using all water based, green products. A decorative pattern was applied to the entry and product information is featured in the video. Acrylic or polyurethane topical sealers are recommended for full sunlight exposure and epoxy sealers should only be applied indoors or in shaded areas where sunlight exposure is minimal. Find out more at cretoseal.com
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