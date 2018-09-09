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Alex Jones Drains The Swamp! Full DC Press Conference
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99 views • September 09, 2018
Infowars founder Alex Jones went to Washington DC to confront his Big Tech and media censors and warn the American people that censorship of conservatives is only the beginning of the left’s plan to dominate the political narrative.
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