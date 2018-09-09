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On the Character of Karl Marx
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15 views • September 09, 2018
On the Character of Karl Marx
Never practised what he preached and was a verbally violent philosophical bully. Was anti semitic and had no personal contact with the poor people opinion leaders (workers) that he polemicised against. Was the petty bourgeousie that he so much despised, forever hobnobbing with aristocrats from whom he was always borrowing money, while criticising capitalism for exploitation. Failed his only 1 job application because of his illegible handwriting. (Railway Clerk)
Never practised what he preached and was a verbally violent philosophical bully. Was anti semitic and had no personal contact with the poor people opinion leaders (workers) that he polemicised against. Was the petty bourgeousie that he so much despised, forever hobnobbing with aristocrats from whom he was always borrowing money, while criticising capitalism for exploitation. Failed his only 1 job application because of his illegible handwriting. (Railway Clerk)
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