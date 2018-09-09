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How To Soundproof A Wall
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16 views • September 09, 2018
This video is showing one cost effective way to sound proof a common wall, using minimum of space, around 50mm (2 inches).
The best way is always to use two separate walls, not touching each other but we lose around 100mm ( 4 inches) of space. The 50mm system will stop sound transmission such as voices, music & TV unless it is very loud than the 100mm would be the only option.
You can see more videos on my website http//www.soundspace3.com
The best way is always to use two separate walls, not touching each other but we lose around 100mm ( 4 inches) of space. The 50mm system will stop sound transmission such as voices, music & TV unless it is very loud than the 100mm would be the only option.
You can see more videos on my website http//www.soundspace3.com
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