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Beat the Bankers II
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32 views • September 09, 2018
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So in Part I we uncovered the fraud and discovered that 'you' are the one who funded your own mortgage, credit card or bank loan. You created the 'credit' but were never compensated for it! Here in Part II we show you what can be done about it! Do you dare claim what's yours?
So in Part I we uncovered the fraud and discovered that 'you' are the one who funded your own mortgage, credit card or bank loan. You created the 'credit' but were never compensated for it! Here in Part II we show you what can be done about it! Do you dare claim what's yours?
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