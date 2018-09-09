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Run Bankers Run - Here we Come
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71 views • September 09, 2018
It's time we all take down the fraudulent money system. We can do it. It's happening! We have warriors coming out of the gate and armed to the hilt! Most mortgages are criminally fraudulent. You could be entitled to a free house and millions in damages. This is only the beginning! For more on this subject go to: http://fightforeclosure.gr8.com
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