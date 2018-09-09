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Run Bankers Run - Part II - Exposing the Fraud
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14 views • September 09, 2018
In part II we begin exposing the fraud with an extensive interview by Alex Jones of Randy Kelton. Randy is a pro se litigant who has attacked the bankers in court and you need to hear what he has to say about that approach. This is the track we are on. Stay tuned for more. For more on the Lighthouse Law Club go to: lighthouse.gr8.com
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